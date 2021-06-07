Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 31.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $247,302,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,213,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154,842 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Southern by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,967,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,393,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,409 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern by 18,481.8% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,439 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Southern by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,575,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SO shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.23.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,560.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,974 shares of company stock worth $2,926,871. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.37. 35,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,976,811. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $50.40 and a 12-month high of $66.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.31. The company has a market capitalization of $68.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.44.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

