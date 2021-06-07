Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 18.9% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.6% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 101,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 9.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,758 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,650 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,091 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $330.30. The company had a trading volume of 115,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,551,242. The firm has a market cap of $936.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.50. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $333.78.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 63,105 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.69, for a total transaction of $20,805,087.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,888,753 shares of company stock valued at $578,700,197 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.93.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

