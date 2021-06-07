Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $91.00

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$91.00 and last traded at C$91.00, with a volume of 156 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$89.02.

MEQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. ATB Capital reissued a “na” rating and set a C$100.00 price target on shares of Mainstreet Equity in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on Mainstreet Equity from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mainstreet Equity to C$90.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Mainstreet Equity alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$850.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$84.12.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$39.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$37.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 4.0200001 EPS for the current year.

Mainstreet Equity Company Profile (TSE:MEQ)

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.