Marcum Wealth LLC Buys 1,892 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 0.4% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.31. The company had a trading volume of 15,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,915. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.28. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

