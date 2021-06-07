Marcum Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,294 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.0% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 55I LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 382,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,516,000 after buying an additional 11,649 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 325,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,842,000 after buying an additional 71,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 318,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,936,000 after buying an additional 49,005 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $140.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,942. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $96.43 and a one year high of $142.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.67.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.