Marcum Wealth LLC Increases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 312.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,373 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in Target by 2.7% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 62,777 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new position in Target during the first quarter worth approximately $64,505,000. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in Target by 57.5% during the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,863 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 129,826 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,715,000 after acquiring an additional 9,202 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Target by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 391,823 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $77,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.83.

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $231.12. The stock had a trading volume of 49,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.59. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $114.81 and a 52 week high of $233.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,218 shares of company stock worth $9,483,744 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

