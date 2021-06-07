Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by Montag & Caldwell LLC

Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRVL. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,768,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,790,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,356,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,005,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,624 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,697,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $461,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,720 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $287,104,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,305,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

MRVL stock opened at $49.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of -115.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $364,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,411. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

