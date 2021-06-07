Maryland Capital Management Buys 1,262 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Maryland Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Maryland Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,325,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $457,000. Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,797,000 after acquiring an additional 11,239 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $224.49. 505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,195. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $138.12 and a 12 month high of $227.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.