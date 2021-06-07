Maryland Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Maryland Capital Management lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,710,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,379,000 after purchasing an additional 102,758 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,511,000 after purchasing an additional 263,365 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,161,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,421,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,985,000 after purchasing an additional 95,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,279,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,243,000 after buying an additional 44,585 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $235.31. 965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,109. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $156.72 and a 52 week high of $235.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

