Maryland Capital Management Has $2 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,737 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 483,836 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $64,059,886.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,797,208.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,006,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,455,893. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.66. The company had a trading volume of 16,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,739,887. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.01 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.93.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

