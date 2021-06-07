Maryland Capital Management Has $25.97 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 1.7% of Maryland Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $25,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 122.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 24.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 27,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,180,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 21.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,393.3% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $807.21.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $834.32. The stock had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,892. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $818.64. The firm has a market cap of $98.79 billion, a PE ratio of 85.72, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $543.03 and a 12 month high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.44, for a total value of $758,135.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,580.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total value of $9,045,577.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,927,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,205 shares of company stock worth $33,639,395 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

