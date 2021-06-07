Maryland Capital Management Increases Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Maryland Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Broadcom by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 590.0% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO stock traded down $4.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $470.92. 3,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,320. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $192.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $462.00. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.41 and a 52-week high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.38.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $232,659.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,225,300. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.