Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires Shares of 8,492 Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 214.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colfax during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,084,307.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,998.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 18,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $850,948.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 254,780 shares of company stock valued at $11,119,322. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CFX shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colfax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.45.

Shares of Colfax stock opened at $45.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Colfax Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.06. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.71, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.21.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $879.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.42 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

