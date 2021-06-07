Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys Shares of 6,560 Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 100.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 4.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 9.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SCCO shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.19.

Southern Copper stock opened at $71.15 on Monday. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $35.45 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 137.93%.

In related news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $72,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $260,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

