Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $382,000 in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,259,000 after buying an additional 22,396 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth $394,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,332,000 after buying an additional 184,099 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $89.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.64 and a fifty-two week high of $115.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.48. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.58.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $236.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.89 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

