Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $392,000 in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at $60,348,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,969,000 after buying an additional 576,513 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,238.5% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 291,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after buying an additional 269,914 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,163,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,716,000 after buying an additional 20,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at $641,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $18.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.22. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.45.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

