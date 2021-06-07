Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $402,000 Investment in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACHC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 222,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,181,000 after purchasing an additional 22,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $6,470,270.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $65.60 on Monday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $65.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42, a PEG ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.57.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.76 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ACHC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

