Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $436,000 Investment in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 712 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 703,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,022,000 after buying an additional 15,577 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 254,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,675,000 after buying an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 237,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,789,000 after buying an additional 6,204 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 138,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,799,000 after buying an additional 15,780 shares during the period. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.36% of the company’s stock.

UHAL opened at $568.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $599.34. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $280.01 and a 52 week high of $657.86.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($1.31). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.16 million. AMERCO had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AMERCO will post 32.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMERCO news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 100 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

