Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases Shares of 13,203 Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $35.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $36.95.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DEI shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

