MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) to post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MediWound’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.14). MediWound also posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediWound will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. MediWound had a negative net margin of 41.37% and a negative return on equity of 125.38%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDWD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of MediWound from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Aegis began coverage on shares of MediWound in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

Shares of MDWD stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.40. MediWound has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $6.07.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MediWound by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the 1st quarter worth about $3,700,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MediWound by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 44,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MediWound by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 331,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 66,082 shares during the last quarter. 17.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

