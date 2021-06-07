Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

MEGGF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Meggitt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Meggitt from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

MEGGF stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. Meggitt has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $7.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.66.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

