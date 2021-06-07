Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Cuts Holdings in Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lessened its stake in Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,847 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,735 shares during the period. Select Bancorp makes up about 1.3% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Select Bancorp were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCT. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Select Bancorp by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 381,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 131,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,386,000 after acquiring an additional 87,914 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new stake in shares of Select Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares during the last quarter. 45.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLCT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.34 million, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Select Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.61.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Select Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 6.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Select Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

About Select Bancorp

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

