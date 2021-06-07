Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Invests $9.54 Million in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,537,000. PacWest Bancorp comprises about 3.5% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 0.21% of PacWest Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PACW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $3,565,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,262,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,059,000 after acquiring an additional 249,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PACW traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,900. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

PACW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist upped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,036.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

