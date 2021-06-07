Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Sells 300,000 Shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 75.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PNNT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennantPark Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

NASDAQ:PNNT traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $6.75. 401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.59 million, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $6.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.36.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 159.18% and a return on equity of 6.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

