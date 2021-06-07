Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Sells 35,000 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp reduced its position in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned 0.14% of First Busey worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Busey by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 1st quarter valued at about $619,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 1st quarter valued at about $603,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BUSE traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $27.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,400. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Busey Co. has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $27.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.64.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. First Busey had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $96.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.54 million. As a group, research analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

BUSE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Busey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

