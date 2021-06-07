Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Raised by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.18. 721,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,697,104. The company has a market capitalization of $185.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

