Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $24.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MRUS. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Shares of MRUS opened at $20.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $793.08 million, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.96. Merus has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $31.27.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Merus had a negative return on equity of 57.90% and a negative net margin of 248.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 79,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $1,808,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $5,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Merus by 25.5% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,285,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,500 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merus during the fourth quarter worth about $9,411,000. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Merus by 33.1% during the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,691,000 after purchasing an additional 472,151 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Merus by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,936,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,482,000 after purchasing an additional 411,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Merus by 176,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 353,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 352,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

