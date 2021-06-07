MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.89

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.89 and last traded at $36.79, with a volume of 5518 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.11.

Several research firms have recently commented on MGP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.43.

The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.94.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $194.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently 87.61%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of MGM Growth Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $208,341.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,853,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 585,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,965 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 22,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 396.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,409,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722,757 shares during the period. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,246,000. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP)

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

