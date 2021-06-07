MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Trading Up 8.6%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares were up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.35 and last traded at $22.00. Approximately 103,549 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 22,485,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MVIS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -220.00 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. MicroVision had a negative net margin of 711.00% and a negative return on equity of 85.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVIS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in MicroVision by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in MicroVision in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,380,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in MicroVision in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MicroVision by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,438,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 205,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in MicroVision by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,429 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

About MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

