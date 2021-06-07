MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Achieves Market Capitalization of $491,711.60

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. In the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $491,711.60 and approximately $1,764.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,143.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,565.91 or 0.07741845 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $589.72 or 0.01779287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.30 or 0.00480640 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00171677 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.31 or 0.00743169 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.61 or 0.00490630 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007351 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.60 or 0.00397050 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

