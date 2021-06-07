Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 287,140 SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 287,140 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of SM Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 146.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1,401.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SM. KeyCorp lifted their price target on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SM Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.72.

SM opened at $23.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $24.78.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $443.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.38 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 49.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SM Energy will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.70%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

