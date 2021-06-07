Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,817 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $6,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, EVP Michael E. Gavin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $215,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Thomas Hiatt sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $251,952.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,582.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

LKFN opened at $61.90 on Monday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $39.38 and a 12 month high of $77.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.45.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $56.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

