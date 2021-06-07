Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Invests $5.52 Million in Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 192,286 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,522,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 62.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Reliant Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Reliant Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles Trimble Beasley sold 1,000 shares of Reliant Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $26,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,005.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Reliant Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliant Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Shares of RBNC opened at $29.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 26.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

