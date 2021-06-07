Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 179,765 First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 179,765 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,359,000. First Merchants accounts for about 1.3% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Get First Merchants alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

In other news, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $50,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,190 shares of company stock worth $867,606 in the last ninety days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Merchants stock opened at $45.45 on Monday. First Merchants Co. has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $50.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.51.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. First Merchants had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $124.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 42.34%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME).

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.