Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 8,061 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,622 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,061 shares during the period. Upland Software comprises approximately 1.1% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.50% of Upland Software worth $7,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,851,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,360,000 after purchasing an additional 30,333 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Upland Software by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,420,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,038,000 after acquiring an additional 345,778 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Upland Software by 716.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,261,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,385 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Upland Software by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,220,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,616,000 after acquiring an additional 118,830 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,647,000. Institutional investors own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPLD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upland Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Shares of UPLD opened at $40.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.01. Upland Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -21.48, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 17.41%. Equities analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $349,788.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 268,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,988,232.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total value of $526,120.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,665 in the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Upland Software Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

