Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Takes $6.12 Million Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,115,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Addus HomeCare as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at about $738,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $53,500.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,122.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 1,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $129,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,069 shares in the company, valued at $777,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,717 shares of company stock worth $187,418 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $94.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.73. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1-year low of $86.11 and a 1-year high of $129.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.28.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.70 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

