Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 151,956 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $10,407,000. Live Oak Bancshares makes up 1.6% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of Live Oak Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1,873.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 674,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,230,000 after buying an additional 640,785 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $32,369,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 16,009.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 179,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 178,664 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 53.8% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 469,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,187,000 after purchasing an additional 164,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 74.8% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 379,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,016,000 after purchasing an additional 162,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOB. Raymond James increased their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of LOB stock opened at $57.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.78. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $72.64.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 25.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

