Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Purchases 1,237 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 2.9% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $0.98 on Monday, reaching $374.72. 2,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,824. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $258.61 and a 1-year high of $388.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

