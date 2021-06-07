Monkey Project Price Tops $0.11 (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Monkey Project coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000309 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded 25.7% higher against the US dollar. Monkey Project has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $530.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Eternity (ENT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monkey Project Coin Profile

Monkey Project (CRYPTO:MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 12,636,367 coins. Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

