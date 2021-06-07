Montag & Caldwell LLC Has $26.60 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Montag & Caldwell LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144,266 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for approximately 2.4% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $26,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,201,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,463,000 after buying an additional 6,446,916 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,561,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,619,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,179,000 after buying an additional 3,851,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,430,910,000 after buying an additional 2,990,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at $230,334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $232,831.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,045.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total value of $12,313,548.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,402,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,366,820.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,742 shares of company stock valued at $15,137,922 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICE opened at $112.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.01 and a 1 year high of $121.96. The company has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

ICE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

