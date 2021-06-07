Montag & Caldwell LLC Trims Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Montag & Caldwell LLC lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,649,155,000 after buying an additional 372,183 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Home Depot by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after buying an additional 1,058,223 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Home Depot by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,917,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,899,957,000 after buying an additional 293,800 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in The Home Depot by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after buying an additional 991,241 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD stock opened at $311.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $319.93. The firm has a market cap of $331.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $234.31 and a 52 week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.21.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

