Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th.

MYE traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.51. The company had a trading volume of 51,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,063. Myers Industries has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $23.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $776.21 million, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.47.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Myers Industries will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MYE shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 64,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,826.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

