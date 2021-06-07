MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) Hits Market Cap of $103.87 Million

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 7th. In the last week, MyNeighborAlice has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. MyNeighborAlice has a total market capitalization of $103.87 million and approximately $20.67 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.97 or 0.00016728 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MyNeighborAlice alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00076047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00027264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $375.61 or 0.01052500 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,658.89 or 0.10252635 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00053638 BTC.

About MyNeighborAlice

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) is a coin. Its launch date was March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,400,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

MyNeighborAlice Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyNeighborAlice should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyNeighborAlice using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MyNeighborAlice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyNeighborAlice and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.