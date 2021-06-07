NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NWG. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NatWest Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.25.

NWG stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.98. The stock had a trading volume of 43,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,276. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.43 and a beta of 1.54. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $5.99.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. NatWest Group had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 2.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in NatWest Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

