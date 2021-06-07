Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 160.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its position in IAA by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in IAA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in IAA by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in IAA by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of IAA by 1.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $56.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. IAA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.76 and a 52-week high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.61 million. IAA had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 669.99%. IAA’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

