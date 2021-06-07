Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 9,900 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Unilever by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 87.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

NYSE UL opened at $60.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.56. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $63.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.5159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 72.08%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

