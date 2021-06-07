Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $186.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.55. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.81 and a 1-year high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.84%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKSI. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,047,088.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total value of $53,022.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,066,061 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

