Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 163 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TPI Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 126,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,732,000 after acquiring an additional 18,838 shares during the period. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 1,047,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $113,295,000 after acquiring an additional 133,479 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $2,452,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YUM. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.65.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $118.77 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $122.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $1,302,294.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,325 shares of company stock valued at $7,267,062. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

