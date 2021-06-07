Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 2,228 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 15.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at $22,934,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth $22,140,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth $19,041,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 227.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,275,000 after buying an additional 496,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 924,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,815,000 after buying an additional 403,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RVLV. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $56.51 on Monday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $60.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.77.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 120,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $6,538,008.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,264.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $5,099,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,830 shares in the company, valued at $246,281.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 773,786 shares of company stock worth $39,166,415 in the last 90 days. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

