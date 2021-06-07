Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 771 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,509 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $120,879,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,257,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in F5 Networks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,091,000 after purchasing an additional 357,791 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,008,000. Finally, Swedbank raised its stake in F5 Networks by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,399,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $245,888,000 after purchasing an additional 316,694 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other F5 Networks news, Director Marie Myers sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total value of $352,115.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,232.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $45,903.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,535.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,504 shares of company stock valued at $4,089,705. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.93.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $188.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.08. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $116.79 and a one year high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

